Hays (LON:HAS) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HAS has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised their target price on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hays to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC raised their target price on Hays from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hays to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Investec started coverage on Hays in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 159.55 ($2.10).

Shares of LON:HAS traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 92 ($1.21). 10,367,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. Hays has a 52 week low of GBX 92.35 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 155.10. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48.

Hays (LON:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 4.60 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hays will post 1374.0000714 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Hays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

In other news, insider Peter Williams acquired 16,000 shares of Hays stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £14,880 ($19,573.80).

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

