Hays (LON:HAS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

A number of other research firms have also commented on HAS. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Investec began coverage on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 159.55 ($2.10).

LON HAS traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 92 ($1.21). The company had a trading volume of 10,367,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 155.10. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.35 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186 ($2.45).

Hays (LON:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 4.60 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hays will post 1374.0000714 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Hays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

In other news, insider Peter Williams bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £14,880 ($19,573.80).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

