HC Wainwright Lowers AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Price Target to $2.00

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 264.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

NASDAQ:AZRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 63,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,942. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.12. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of AzurRx BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

