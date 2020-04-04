HC Wainwright Trims AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Target Price to $2.00

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.67.

AzurRx BioPharma stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,942. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $14.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.32% of AzurRx BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

