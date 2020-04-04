Helical (LON:HLCL) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Helical (LON:HLCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Helical from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Helical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Numis Securities cut Helical to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 438.20 ($5.76).

HLCL stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 325 ($4.28). The stock had a trading volume of 89,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,504. The firm has a market cap of $389.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 405.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 422.34. Helical has a 52-week low of GBX 200.43 ($2.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 540 ($7.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other news, insider Joe Lister purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,888 ($13,007.10).

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

