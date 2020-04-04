Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hellofresh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of HLFFF traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. 3,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218. Hellofresh has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

