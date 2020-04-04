Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hellofresh from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Hellofresh alerts:

OTCMKTS HLFFF traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. 3,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. Hellofresh has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $34.55.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hellofresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellofresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.