Hellofresh’s (HLFFF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLFFF. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Wednesday.

HLFFF stock traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218. Hellofresh has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

