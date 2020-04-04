Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €81.87 ($95.20).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock traded down €1.14 ($1.33) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €72.02 ($83.74). The company had a trading volume of 719,559 shares. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.99.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

