Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $137.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Heska from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heska from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of HSKA stock traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,606. Heska has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $110.90. The company has a market cap of $468.82 million, a P/E ratio of -271.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). Heska had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heska by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Heska by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Heska by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

