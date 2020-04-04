Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

HESM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a b rating to an e+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 447,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,452. The company has a market capitalization of $601.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 2.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $489,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. J Letwin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $109,914.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

