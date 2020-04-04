Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Upgraded to Buy by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 2,380 ($31.31) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,990 ($26.18).

HIK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,390 ($31.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,980 ($26.05) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,324 ($30.57).

HIK stock traded up GBX 101 ($1.33) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,279 ($29.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,138. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,865.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,942.72. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,553 ($20.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10). The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.14. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

