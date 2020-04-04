Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,850 ($24.34).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,980 ($26.05) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,990 ($26.18) to GBX 2,380 ($31.31) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,390 ($31.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,324 ($30.57).

Shares of LON:HIK traded up GBX 101 ($1.33) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,279 ($29.98). 900,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,138. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,865.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,942.72. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,553 ($20.43) and a one year high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

