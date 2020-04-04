Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HILS has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,315 ($17.30) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of LON:HILS traded down GBX 46 ($0.61) on Thursday, hitting GBX 901 ($11.85). 83,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,289.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,347. Hill & Smith has a one year low of GBX 967 ($12.72) and a one year high of GBX 1,534 ($20.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This is a positive change from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $10.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 3,130 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 942 ($12.39) per share, for a total transaction of £29,484.60 ($38,785.32).

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

