Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HIMX. BidaskClub cut shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital raised shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.04.

NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 1,444,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,649. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $487.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,925 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

