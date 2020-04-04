Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,001 by Analysts at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,231 ($16.19) to GBX 1,001 ($13.17) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hiscox to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,545 ($20.32) to GBX 1,480 ($19.47) in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,590 ($20.92) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,075 ($14.14) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,295.67 ($17.04).

Shares of HSX stock traded down GBX 22.40 ($0.29) on Thursday, hitting GBX 840.40 ($11.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 654 ($8.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,140.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,355.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.14. Hiscox’s payout ratio is presently 2.01%.

In other news, insider Caroline Foulger purchased 5,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($68,929.23). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 1,300 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,886 ($20,897.13).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

