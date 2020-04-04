Hiscox (LON:HSX) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HSX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($18.09) target price (down from GBX 1,410 ($18.55)) on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) target price (up from GBX 1,229 ($16.17)) on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,231 ($16.19) to GBX 1,001 ($13.17) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,295.67 ($17.04).

Shares of HSX traded down GBX 22.40 ($0.29) on Thursday, reaching GBX 840.40 ($11.05). The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,140.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,355.69. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 654 ($8.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 2.01%.

In other news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £15,886 ($20,897.13). Also, insider Caroline Foulger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,929.23).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

