Homeserve’s (HSV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSV. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Homeserve from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Homeserve to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut Homeserve to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) target price (up from GBX 1,350 ($17.76)) on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,339 ($17.61).

Homeserve stock traded down GBX 51 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 940 ($12.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,988. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,107.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,196.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. Homeserve has a one year low of GBX 755.81 ($9.94) and a one year high of GBX 1,352 ($17.78).

In other Homeserve news, insider Katrina Cliffe bought 1,000 shares of Homeserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,269 ($16.69) per share, with a total value of £12,690 ($16,692.98). Also, insider Stella David bought 2,680 shares of Homeserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,274 ($16.76) per share, for a total transaction of £34,143.20 ($44,913.44). Insiders have purchased a total of 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $12,033,443 over the last 90 days.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

