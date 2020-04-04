Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hoya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of HOCPY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.31. 69,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,935. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. Hoya has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

