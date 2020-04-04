HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on HOYA in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of HRGLF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.51.

