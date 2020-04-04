HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given New GBX 510 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 745 ($9.80) and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of HSBC to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 550.67 ($7.24).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON:HSBA traded down GBX 13.25 ($0.17) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 397.75 ($5.23). The stock had a trading volume of 79,141,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 511.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 570.78. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 1.35%.

In other HSBC news, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total value of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 69,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £315,306.16 ($414,767.38). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,640 shares of company stock worth $64,454,610.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.