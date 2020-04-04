HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. 4,787,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,260,337. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HSBC has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.83.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). HSBC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

