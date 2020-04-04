HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,787,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,337. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.83. HSBC has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

