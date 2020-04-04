HSBC Upgrades J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) to “Buy”

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) was upgraded by HSBC to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,020 ($13.42) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,700 ($22.36). HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JDW. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J D Wetherspoon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,340 ($17.63).

Shares of LON:JDW traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 805.50 ($10.60). 157,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.36. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of GBX 492 ($6.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $843.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,155.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,458.60.

In related news, insider John Hutson acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 757 ($9.96) per share, with a total value of £90,840 ($119,494.87). Insiders have acquired 12,019 shares of company stock worth $9,113,789 over the last quarter.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

