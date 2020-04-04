HSBC’s (HSBA) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 745 ($9.80) and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HSBC to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 550.67 ($7.24).

Shares of LON:HSBA traded down GBX 13.25 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 397.75 ($5.23). The company had a trading volume of 79,141,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 511.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 570.78. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion and a PE ratio of 13.44. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 1.35%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). Insiders sold a total of 129,640 shares of company stock worth $64,454,610 over the last three months.

HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

