Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

HTHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.68.

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.57. 1,908,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,905. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,722,000. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.