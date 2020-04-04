Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. 1,924,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other news, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,332.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony P. Hankins purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,257,721.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

