Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IBST. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 194 ($2.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ibstock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 254.71 ($3.35).

LON IBST traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 148.40 ($1.95). The company had a trading volume of 765,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 131.90 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The company has a market cap of $607.34 million and a PE ratio of 9.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.84.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Sell-side analysts expect that Ibstock will post 2162.0000633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris McLeish bought 30,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £74,565.06 ($98,086.11). Also, insider Joe Hudson bought 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £20,528.34 ($27,003.87).

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

