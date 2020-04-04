Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ichor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.97 million, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ichor has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,483 shares of company stock worth $528,796 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ichor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

