IG Group (LON:IGG) Price Target Increased to GBX 725 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its price target lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 725 ($9.54) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IGG. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IG Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 732.40 ($9.63).

Shares of IGG stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 667.50 ($8.78). 1,381,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 662.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 658.44. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 739 ($9.72). The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

