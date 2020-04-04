Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Ilika (LON:IKA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
LON IKA remained flat at $GBX 35 ($0.46) during trading hours on Thursday. 38,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,826. Ilika has a 1-year low of GBX 18.97 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 51.92 ($0.68). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.45. The company has a market cap of $35.33 million and a PE ratio of -14.58.
About Ilika
Read More: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.