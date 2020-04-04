Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Ilika (LON:IKA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON IKA remained flat at $GBX 35 ($0.46) during trading hours on Thursday. 38,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,826. Ilika has a 1-year low of GBX 18.97 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 51.92 ($0.68). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.45. The company has a market cap of $35.33 million and a PE ratio of -14.58.

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of methods of material synthesis, characterization, and screening for use in the automotive, aeronautical, and electronic components sectors primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company develops solid state batteries for a range of applications in the Internet of things, smart home/building, medical, automotive, and transportation sectors.

