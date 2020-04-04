Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.93. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $7.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Gordon Haskett raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.53.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.41. 1,503,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,708. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.07 and a 200 day moving average of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $13,302,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 124,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

