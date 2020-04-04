Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.93. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $7.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Gordon Haskett raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.53.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.41. 1,503,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,708. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.07 and a 200 day moving average of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $13,302,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 124,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.