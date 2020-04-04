IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) Given $7.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. IMAC’s rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IMAC an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ IMAC traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.43. 280,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -4.56. IMAC has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 78.89%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

