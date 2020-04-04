Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from $2.70 to $1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.85% from the stock’s current price.
OTCMKTS:IPMLF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,602. Imperial Metals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.21.
Imperial Metals Company Profile
