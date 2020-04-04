Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Shares of IBCP stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. 121,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,719. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $276.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Missad acquired 3,000 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin acquired 1,500 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Insiders bought a total of 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,928 over the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 912,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.