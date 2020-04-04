Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE IBA traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,816. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

