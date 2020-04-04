Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Cut to GBX 552

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 729 ($9.59) to GBX 552 ($7.26) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Informa to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 625 ($8.22) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Informa to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 742.40 ($9.77).

Get Informa alerts:

INF stock traded down GBX 11.20 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 363.70 ($4.78). 5,627,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 326.70 ($4.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 582.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 752.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21.

In related news, insider Stephen Davidson purchased 1,600 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.