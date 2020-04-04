Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $510,745,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $296,056,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,662,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,010,000 after buying an additional 1,208,968 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,252,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,489,000 after buying an additional 1,126,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.49. 3,826,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662,626. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

