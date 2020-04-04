Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has GBX 4,600 ($60.51) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 4,860 ($63.93).

A number of other analysts have also commented on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.40) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Intercontinental Hotels Group to an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,763.64 ($62.66).

IHG stock traded down GBX 159 ($2.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,841 ($37.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,968. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,936.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,652.96. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,161 ($28.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90). The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In other Intercontinental Hotels Group news, insider Patrick Cescau acquired 3,780 shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,648 ($34.83) per share, for a total transaction of £100,094.40 ($131,668.51). Also, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,545 ($59.79) per share, with a total value of £68,175 ($89,680.35).

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

