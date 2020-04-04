International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Price Target Cut to GBX 463

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 624 ($8.21) to GBX 463 ($6.09) in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 131.50% from the company’s current price.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 777 ($10.22) to GBX 763 ($10.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($9.01) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 609.13 ($8.01).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 200 ($2.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,194,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 413.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 523.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.89.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

