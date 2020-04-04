International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IAG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 624 ($8.21) to GBX 463 ($6.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 609.13 ($8.01).

LON:IAG traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 200 ($2.63). The stock had a trading volume of 16,194,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 413.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 523.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of €0.17 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a boost from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

