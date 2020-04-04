International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s (IAG) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.42) price objective (down previously from GBX 700 ($9.21)) on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 624 ($8.21) to GBX 463 ($6.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Commerzbank lowered their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 609.13 ($8.01).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 200 ($2.63). 16,194,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 413.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 523.42. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1 year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 684 ($9.00).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a €0.17 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

