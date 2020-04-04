Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 3.55%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

