Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $582.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $5.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,404. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $519.71 and its 200 day moving average is $555.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $43,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

