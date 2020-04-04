Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.50 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Investors Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. 2,836,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,438. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

