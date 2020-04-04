Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Given New GBX 442 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its price objective cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 442 ($5.81) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Friday.

Get Iomart Group alerts:

Shares of Iomart Group stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday, hitting GBX 280 ($3.68). The stock had a trading volume of 146,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,357. Iomart Group has a 52-week low of GBX 219.50 ($2.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 409 ($5.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68. The stock has a market cap of $305.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 331.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 357.86.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.