Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Iomart Group from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 442 ($5.81) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Friday.

LON IOM traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 280 ($3.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 331.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 357.86. Iomart Group has a twelve month low of GBX 219.50 ($2.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 409 ($5.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $305.25 million and a P/E ratio of 22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

