Iomart Group’s (IOM) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of LON IOM traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 280 ($3.68). 146,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 331.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 357.86. Iomart Group has a 12 month low of GBX 219.50 ($2.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 409 ($5.38).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

