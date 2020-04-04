IP Group (LON:IPO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IP Group (LON:IPO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IPO remained flat at $GBX 43 ($0.57) during trading on Friday. 1,207,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,682. IP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 41.45 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 104 ($1.37). The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.43 million and a PE ratio of -6.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.74.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

