Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Iradimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $18.68. 34,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,614. Iradimed has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 25.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Iradimed will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $196,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,940 shares in the company, valued at $268,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $109,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,909 shares of company stock worth $1,436,930. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Iradimed by 88.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Iradimed by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Iradimed during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iradimed by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

